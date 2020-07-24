DaniLeigh Ends Romance With DaBaby?!

DaniLeigh appears to be hinting that she’s split up with her boyfriend, rapper DaBaby.

The starlet posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Story.

“Before I land.. I wanna tell myself that this is a reset trip… What’s not for me God will not allow… What I give love to should equally give back .. I’m giving all my love to myself, God, and to my family. I finished everything I need to.. album cover is done, my Movie is completed.. and my press looks crazy,” she added.

DaBaby and the singer have reportedly been dating for months — but even though they’ve been spotted in several intimate settings, they are yet to confirm that they were ever a couple.

She continued, “I worked so hard even in the process of being hurt.. I’m clearing my mind.. cleansing my soul.. and finding closure for myself.. I’m coming back home a new person.”