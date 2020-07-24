DaniLeigh Ends Romance With DaBaby?!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

DaniLeigh appears to be hinting that she’s split up with her boyfriend, rapper DaBaby.

The starlet posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Story.

“Before I land.. I wanna tell myself that this is a reset trip… What’s not for me God will not allow… What I give love to should equally give back .. I’m giving all my love to myself, God, and to my family. I finished everything I need to.. album cover is done, my Movie is completed.. and my press looks crazy,” she added.

