Dame Dash: Kanye West Is Not Crazy!!

Dame Dash flew to Wyoming to support his close friend, Kanye West — and he disputes reports that Ye is crazy.

“Why are you talking about [his mental health]? He’s in a big room with 40 different companies. Ideas development. It’s a laboratory going on over here. Just think of Willy Wonka,” he said, according to Page Six.

“People watched the rally and think he’s crazy, but that’s how the average person thinks. Everyone that listens to him [who thinks] he’s crazy is not a billionaire. But some reason Elon Musk doesn’t think he’s crazy. I don’t think he’s crazy. Billionaires don’t think it’s crazy because he talks that billi talk. And most people don’t talk that talk. He speaks like the general to people that are generally soldiers,” Dash continued.

West’s wife released a statement earlier this week, confirming that Ye is having a mental health episode. Close friend Dave Chappelle also flew to Wyoming to support West during his time of need.