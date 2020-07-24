Cracking Open a Bottle of Calgary’s Past

It’s unclear if either of them had even the slightest claim to the title of doctor.

You’ll have to watch Dr. Fairie’s video to learn about Cronk’s role in the Hippodrome War of 1853. There’s not enough space here.

Calgary did indeed have a Star Bakery for about a decade and it marked its loaves with stars. From what Dr. Fairie can gather, Frank Claxton, the owner, was also an unsuccessful municipal political candidate who eventually left town.

The original age of Cronk appears to have ended around 1910, more than a century before the new one dawned.

Dr. Fairie’s digital news clippings have led to the creation of a Cronk T-shirt, which is being sold to raise money for a charity. Perhaps more important, the drink is being resurrected. A microbrewery in Calgary’s Inglewood neighborhood is brewing 800 liters of it, using the somewhat vague recipe Dr. Fairie received.

Blake Belding, the head brewer at Cold Garden Brewery, told me that in his quest to revive the drink he will have to use a substitute for sassafras and sarsaparilla. After buying several pounds of the items, he found that food safety laws now ban them as possible carcinogens. A neighborhood spice shop helped him concoct alternatives.

It will take another two to three weeks for the Cronk to fully ferment to eliminate any danger that its bottles will explode, Mr. Belding said.

His preliminary taste test results are not wholly encouraging.

“It’s not bad,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s something I would crush a 12-pack of on the weekend.”