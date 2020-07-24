Coronavirus: What’s happening around the world on Friday

The latest:

Ottawa says COVID-19 tracing app now in beta testing.

Florida passes 400,000 coronavirus cases.

Trump warming up to masks but political battles continue over their use.

India becomes the 7th country to see over 30,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Britain’s indoor mask rules go into effect.

South Korea to begin allowing fans at pro sports stadiums, slowly.

White House coronavirus response co-ordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Friday that recent surges of cases in the southern United States could make their way north and to other areas.

The densely packed New York metropolitan area had been the hardest-hit section of the country for the first three months of the pandemic, but the daily numbers of cases and deaths declined after a strict lockdown. The number of cases has been growing in southern states, including South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, where hospital officials say they desperately need medication to treat the patients filling up beds.

“We have to change our behaviour now before this virus completely moves back up through the north,” Birx told NBC’s Today.

Birx said it’s difficult for people to understand “how deeply you have to clamp down” with physical distancing, handwashing, mask-wearing and avoiding crowds to stem the spread of the virus.

Birx said that’s why health professionals have “called out the next set of cities” where they see early warning signs. If those cities make changes now, they “won’t become a Phoenix.”

Science teacher Ann Darby, left, uses a thermometer on sixth-grader Anthony Gonzales to check his temperature before he enters an education camp at Wylie High School on July 14 in Wylie, Texas. Schools and educators across the U.S. have said they don’t have the needed funding to re-engineer schools to address coronavirus concerns. (LM Otero/The Associated Press)

In a stretch of 10 days last month, Arizona health officials reported on seven occasions more than 3,000 daily cases.

Arizona’s Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, has more than 100,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,600 deaths.

Florida passed 400,000 cases, according to the latest figures Friday morning from its department of health. The state saw 135 more people die from COVID-19, for a cumulative statewide death toll of 5,653, though the single-day death total decreased from the previous -hour reporting period.

On Thursday, the White House touted a briefing by U.S. President Donald Trump as a discussion of a strategy to reopen U.S. schools, but some education experts were left underwhelmed with what they heard.

Trump insisted that every school should be “actively making preparations to open.” Students need to be in school buildings to prevent learning setbacks, he said, and to access meal programs and mental health services.

Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made opening schools a key priority to restart the economy. Students need to return to the classroom so their parents can return to work, the president has said.

DeVos has echoed those sentiments and she erroneously told a conservative radio show last week that “kids are actually stoppers of the virus.”

WATCH | Can kids wear masks all day, and other school questions:

Doctors answer questions about reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic including whether it’s safe and what precautions are needed to mitigate spread of the virus. 5:29

Trump’s push has at times put him at odds with his own health officials. Earlier this month, he said school guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were too tough, prompting the agency to promise updated guidance.

“He’s provided no plan and no funding and has ignored the health experts,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the nation’s largest education unions. “Teachers won’t let him get away with it.”

The CDC on Thursday added new information to its website on opening schools, but it did not appear to remove any of its earlier suggestions. Much of the new material emphasized the importance of reopening schools.

The CDC updated guidance laid out a range of measures depending on the level of spread. If there’s minimal or moderate spread, it recommends physical distancing, masks and increased sanitation.

The agency allowed that in areas with substantive and uncontrolled spread, school closure is an “important consideration.”

“Plans for virtual learning should be in place in the event of a school closure,” the CDC said.

WATCH | B.C. man hoarse, underweight but alive after ordeal:

A British Columbia man nearly died multiple times during the 105 days he spent in the hospital battling COVID-19. He survived, but some of the damage remains. 2:17

The Los Angeles and San Diego districts have already announced a plan to keep classes online this fall, while New York City’s schools plan to offer a mix of online and in-person instruction.

Many states said they urgently need funding to implement safety measures. A group of state education chiefs said in the spring U.S. schools would need more than $200 billion US to prepare for a fall reopening.

Trump on Thursday said he’s asking Congress to provide $105 billion US in education funding as part of the next virus relief bill. It’s meant to help schools reduce class sizes, hire teachers, rearrange spaces and provide masks, he said.

What’s happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Canada has seen 113,053 confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 5,378 active cases overall in the provinces and territories, with 98,766 listed as recovered or resolved. A News tally based on provincial reports, regional health information and ‘s reporting indicates that 8,909 Canadians have died.

The federal government says a smartphone app meant to warn users if they’ve been in close contact with someone who tests positive for coronavirus is now in beta testing.

The app was supposed to be tried out in Ontario starting early this month, but the trial to look for bugs and other problems was delayed.

Now, the Canadian Digital Service — an agency that puts federal services online — is asking people to sign up for the app and try it out.

The Windsor-Essex area now has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in Ontario, the region’s top doctor said Friday as community spread and outbreaks on local farms continued to grow.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said new case rates in the southwestern Ontario region passed Toronto and Peel this week with 484 cases per 100,000 people.

Ahmed said the surge may be attributable to loosened public health restrictions that took effect when the region entered Stage 2 of the provincial economic recovery plan weeks ago. The cases are “stretching” local hospital capacity in Windsor and Leamington, Ont., he added.

Windsor-Essex reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, attributing 43 of those to agri-food workers.

WATCH | Researcher on how to stay safe as provinces reopen:

Whether it’s because they’re returning to work or socializing more, COVID-19 is becoming more common in young people, says infectious disease researcher Craig Jenne. 6:32

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new confirmed case of COVID-19. Health officials said on Friday the case involves a woman in the Eastern Health region between the ages of 20 and 39.

The woman is a resident of the province who had recently returned from travel in Southeast Asia. Officials say the woman was symptomatic during her return home and went into self-isolation upon her arrival.

The province has reported a total of 265 cases of COVID-19, 259 of which are considered recovered.

What’s happening in the rest of the world

Britain is requiring citizens to wear face coverings in shops effective Friday, joining a long list of countries that have made masks mandatory under some circumstances in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After weeks of prevarication and days of confused messaging, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government laid down the mask edict on July 13 due to “growing evidence that wearing a face covering in an enclosed space helps protect individuals and those around them from coronavirus.”

Face coverings are now required inside most enclosed public spaces in England. England is also offering most people a free flu vaccine to guard against overwhelming hospitals this flu season. 3:31

Many European nations, including Germany, Spain, Italy and Greece, already required masks to be worn in enclosed spaces, but Britain had only made masks obligatory on public transit.

Those who flout the law can be fined up to 100 pounds ($170 Cdn) by police under public health laws.

Meanwhile, Johnson said Friday he thought the country would be through the coronavirus crisis by mid-2021.

“Whether it came from … a bat, a pangolin or however it emerged, it was a very, very nasty thing for the human race. And I think by the middle of next year we will be well on the way past it,” he told reporters.

In Belgium, health authorities said a three-year-old girl has died after testing positive for COVID-19 as new infections surged 89 per cent from the previous week.

On Thursday, Belgian authorities beefed up restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus, including making masks mandatory in crowded outdoor public spaces. Belgium has been hard hit by the pandemic, with 64,847 cases and 9,812 deaths recorded so far. That represents a mortality of rate of 85 people for every 100,000, the worst seen in any nation of significant size.

France is reporting a sharp uptick in coronavirus cases, with more than 1,000 new infections on Thursday.

Health authorities say cases on the French mainland have surged by 66 per cent in the past three weeks, with a 26 per cent increase in the last week alone. Concerns about rising cases had already prompted the government to make mask-wearing mandatory in all indoor public spaces this week.

In their daily update on France’s outbreak that has already killed 30,182 people, health authorities said people aren’t taking as much care to physically distance and that “our recent habits have favoured the spread of the virus for several weeks now.”

LISTEN | The race for a COVID-19 vaccine, explained:

There’s new hope this week in the quest for a COVID-19 vaccine. Trials for two vaccines, one at Oxford University and another being worked on here in Canada, are showing some promising results. And they’re just two possible frontrunners from scores of vaccines being tested around the globe. Today, Emily Chung, the creator of ‘s vaccine tracker, tells us where we are on the path to approving vaccines, and what bumps may lie in the road ahead. 19:38

India has surpassed 30,000 deaths and its COVID-19 fatalities are now sixth in the world.

The Health Ministry on Friday added 740 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last hours, increasing the toll to 30,601. The total now exceeds France’s toll, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

India also registered a record 49,310 new cases. As cases surge, the Home Ministry advised all government offices, states and officials to avoid congregations for Aug. 15 Independence Day celebrations.

Commuters wearing face masks jostle for a ride on a bus while discarding physical distancing guidelines in Kolkata, India, earlier this week. India has passed France on the grim list of coronavirus deaths per country. (Bikas Das/The Associated Press)

Germany‘s defence minister is praising an army program working to train service dogs to identify the coronavirus in people’s saliva, but said there were still many months of work ahead. She made the comments Friday during a visit to a military canine training school.

Service dogs cannot identify the virus itself but can sniff out bio-chemical changes in body fluids caused by it. The dogs, considered comrades by the army, need less than 100 microlitres of saliva to produce results.

WATCH | German dogs trained to sniff out coronavirus:

The German army is training service dogs to detect biochemical changes in people’s saliva caused by the coronavirus. 1:00

Major League Baseball held its Opening Day in the U.S. on Thursday for an abbreviated season, but fans were not present for precautionary reasons. In South Korea, baseball fans are to return to the stands beginning Sunday as health authorities outlined a phased process to bring back spectators in professional sports amid the pandemic.

Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho during a virus briefing on Friday also said fans will be allowed at professional soccer games starting on Aug. 1. However, professional golf tournaments will continue without galleries at least until late August, he said.

Infielder Kim Yong-Eui of LG Twins throws the ball to first base in a July 11 game at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. South Korean officials laid out plans to begin allowing some fans into most professional baseball and soccer stadiums in South Korea. (Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

Both baseball and soccer teams will be initially allowed to sell only 10 per cent of the seats for each game to begin. Fans will also be screened for fevers and required to sit apart in the seats. They will be required to wear masks, banned from eating food and drinking beer, and discouraged from excessive shouting, singing and cheering during the game.

Stadium officials will also register fans with smartphone QR codes so that they could be easily located when needed.

Bolivia announced Thursday it was postponing its election for over a month to Oct. 18. The announcement comes as police and funeral homes have reported dealing with a surge of deaths in recent days, most likely owing to COVID-19.