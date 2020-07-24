Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Mixed messages in the C.D.C.’s new guidelines for reopening schools

In the anguished battle over reopening America’s schools, the nation is divided into distinct, sometimes overlapping groups. There are those who want schools to fully reopen in the fall in order to restore normalcy for children or to help reopen the economy or both, and others who are much more concerned that in-person instruction could seed broader outbreaks.

Into this morass comes a package of documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about reopening schools, a second attempt after President Trump assailed the agency’s original recommendations last month as “very tough and expensive.” This there’s something for everyone.

The documents include an opening statement that offers a full-throated call to reopen schools this fall, sounding at times more like a political speech than a scientific document. The C.D.C. did not write it; the statement was created by a working group convened by officials at the Department of Health and Human Services.

It lists many reasons children benefit from being in school, and downplays potential health risks, repeatedly describing children as unlikely to catch or spread the virus, even though the transmission risk is not definitively known.