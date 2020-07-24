Coronavirus Australia live updates July 25: Two grandmas among victims on Victoria’s deadliest day; ScoMo reaffirms COVID-19 strategy; British PM slams anti-vaxxers; Medical experts urge US to shut down and start over

New rules on wearing masks in England came into effect Friday, with people entering shops, banks and supermarkets now required to wear face coverings, while Romania reported a record for daily infections and new cases nearly doubled in France.

People in England can be fined as much as £100 ($180) by police if they refuse.

The British government had given mixed signals for weeks before deciding on the policy. Places like restaurants, pubs, gyms and hairdressers are exempt.

Overall, Europe has seen over 201,000 deaths in the pandemic, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the true toll from the coronavirus worldwide is much higher, due to limited testing and other issues.

