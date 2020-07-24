Comic-Con Trailers: Best Previews From Comic-Con At Home 2020

San Diego Comic-Con International is going virtual this year with [email protected], and although the world’s largest comics and pop culture convention isn’t an in-person event in 2020, Comic-Con is still delivering plenty of sneak peeks at the most-anticipated movies and television series on the horizon.

[email protected] kicked off Wednesday, July 22, and offers more than 350 virtual panels you can stream from the comfort of your home and your viewing device of choice. With that many panels, there’s a lot of new information out there for fans, so we’ve sifted through the all of the announcements to bring you the best trailers and clips that have debuted so far. We’ll be updating this article throughout the five-day event as more movie and TV previews are released.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Orion Pictures kicked off Comic-Con in a big way with the announcement that Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released via on-demand and in theaters on the same day (September 1). That news was accompanied by a new trailer for the film, which brings back Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as the titular, time-traveling slacker saviors of the universe.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

We finally have our first look at Star Trek: Lower Decks, the upcoming animated series set in the Star Trek universe created by Rick & Morty writer Mike McMahan. The Comic-Con preview of Lower Decks makes it abundantly clear that this isn’t a cartoon for kids, but it is intended for any adults who ever wondered who gets the duty of cleaning up the messes Starfleet leaves behind.

Utopia

The first trailer for Amazon Studios’ Utopia debuted during the show’s Comic-Con panel and introduced audiences to the conspiracy-filled story of a group of comic book fans who discover that their favorite series has become disturbingly accurate at predicting terrible threats to humanity. The series comes from award-winning screenwriter Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects) and premieres this fall.

His Dark Materials, Season 2

The first season of His Dark Materials was a hit for HBO, and now fans of the adaptation of Philip Pullman’s saga have their first look at where the next season of the show will bring Lyra (Dafne Keen), Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson), and Lord Asriel (James McAvoy), among others. New worlds await, it seems, and new dangers, too.

The Boys, Season 2

There were plenty of shocking moments in the first season of The Boys, so it’s fitting that the clip from season 2, which debuted during the show’s Thursday panel, is, well … not for the squeamish. Amazon Studios’ ultraviolent, irreverent series returns September 4, and now that it’s been renewed for a third season, fans can look forward to even more mayhem to come.

Truth Seekers

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg reunite for this Amazon Studios original series that follows a group of part-time paranormal investigators who uncover a conspiracy that could bring about the end of the world. During the show’s Comic-Con panel, Amazon premiered the first trailer for the show, which debuts in the fall.

Editors’ Recommendations

























