CoinMarketCap Says Listing BNB as No.1 DeFi Token Was ‘Human Error’ By Cointelegraph

CoinMarketCap Says Listing BNB as No.1 DeFi Token Was ‘Human Error’
CoinMarketCap listed its parent company’s token Binance Coin at the top of its new DeFi list — and then quickly withdrew it following a barrage of criticism.
First noticed by podcaster and Twitter user Yannick Eckl (@cryptonator1337), BNB was ranked higher than other well known decentralized finance tokens such as Maker (MKR), Compound (COMP), and Aave (LEND).
