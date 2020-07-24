Clippers’ Lou Williams leaves NBA bubble for personal reasons

On the same day that reports of Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers leaving the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex NBA bubble site emerged, ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk wrote that Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams has been temporarily excused from the bubble to attend to a personal matter.

Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and guard Patrick Beverley previously exited the bubble.

Williams, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner, led the Clippers in assists (5.7 AST) when the NBA halted play on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 33-year-old is expected to compete for the award for the current campaign.

Williams, along with any player who leaves the bubble, must provide negative coronavirus test results each day he’s away from the Florida site and then quarantine for at least four days at the team hotel upon his return while providing multiple negative test results before he can resume club activities.

Williams tallied 22 points during his side’s 99-90 scrimmage victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.