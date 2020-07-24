Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy Win Harrison Wilson

Family is at the forefront of this pandemic, as more celebrities are bringing new life into the world! The Wilsons are next up, as they have just welcome their baby boy, Win Harrison Wilson. In a touching video, Ciara and Russell show the moments spent in the hospital shortly after Cici gave birth.

With doctors gathering around, and sporting a cute black face mask, Cici and baby Win pose for the camera, and Ciara flexes those vocals with a birthday song for her new bundle of joy.

The Wilsons are now a family of five, with their eldest son Future, and their baby girl Sienna giving them a run for their money. Russ and Ciara announced they were expecting back in January, with a photo of Cici sporting her baby bump in Turks and Caicos. They were absolutely ecstatic to find out they were having a baby boy in April.

We send congratulations and big blessings to the Wilsons on they addition to the family!

