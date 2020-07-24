Ciara Introduces Baby Boy After Giving Birth

Instagram

The ‘Goodies’ singer wears a mask in the first picture of newborn baby she shares on social media from the hospital bed after delivering her third child.

–

Ciara is a new mum after giving birth to her second son, Win.

The 24-year-old “Goodies” singer and her husband, Russell Wilson, announced the new arrival via Instagram on Friday (24Jul20).

<br />

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz,” Wilson captioned a photo of the beaming couple, with little Win napping on mum’s chest.

<br />

The baby is Ciara’s third child – she has a six-year-old son, named Future, from her romance with rapper Future, and a daughter, Sienna, she shares with her husband.