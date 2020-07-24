Ciara And Russell Wilson Welcomed A Baby Boy Named Win

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed a beautiful baby boy named Win into the world.
Win Harrison Wilson was born on July 23, weighing in at eight pounds and one ounce.
Both proud parents took to social media to share the exciting news with the world, which included a video of Ciara singing happy birthday to her newborn.
This is Ciara’s third child and second baby with her husband Russell. Six-year-old Future and 3-year-old Sienna are super excited to take on their “big brother, big sister” roles with their youngest sibling.
Since then, Ci Ci’s been serving BUMP and body on the ‘Gram.
And while the bump photos may be on their way out, we can be sure that more sweet family photos are on their way in!
