Chrissy Teigen Plans Another Boob Job as She’s Disappointed With Breast Implant Removal

The celebrity cookbook author is considering to go under the knife again for another breast surgery because she’s not impressed with the result of her previous boob job.

The model, cookbook author, and TV personality previously announced she was preparing to go under the knife to have the implants she had inserted at the age of 20 removed after she began to experience discomfort.

In June, the 34-year-old dubbed the operation a success and tweeted, “Surgery went great!”

However, on Thursday (24Jul20) Chrissy, who is married to musician John Legend, admitted she isn’t completely satisfied with her procedure and is considering undergoing another.

The “Chrissy’s Court” star took to Instagram to show off her outfit, which included a white tank top and jewellery.

“This is supposed to go over each (breast),” she referring to a gold body chain she was wearing. “And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them made smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large.”

On Monday, the mother-of-two posted a clip of her operation after she was faced with messages from trolls who accused her of lying about the procedure.

So, to prove the doubters wrong, Chrissy posted a clip on her Instagram Story on Sunday in which she lifted up her yellow bikini top to expose the vertical scars that run down under her nipples.