Chrissy Teigen Considering Second Breast Reduction

Model Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she is considering going under the knife again to reduce her breast size even further.

“This is supposed to go over each [breast],” she said about a gold chain draped around her neck. “And yes, they are still huge,” Chrissy continued on Instagram Stories. “I think I honestly will do it again and have them made smaller.”

Chrissy recently underwent surgery to remove her old breast implants. The 34-year-old unveiled her new boobs in an Instagram Story on Thursday.

“I feel good, so don’t worry about me. And here’s my new boob. “Yay!” She said, pulling her top down and cupping a breast to give fans different angles of the post-op results.

“I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”