China says Pompeo’s speech filled with ideological bias By

© . New spokesman for Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing



BEIJING () – The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday a speech by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on China disregarded reality and was filled with ideological bias.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, told a daily news conference in Beijing that China urged the United States to discard the “cold war mentality”.

In a speech delivered on Thursday, Pompeo said Washington and its allies must use “more creative and assertive ways” to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways, calling it the “mission of our time”.