China orders U.S. to shut consulate in city of Chengdu By

BEIJING () – China’s foreign ministry said it told the U.S. embassy on Friday morning to close its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, days after Washington abruptly ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China informed the U.S. Embassy in China of its decision to withdraw its consent for the establishment and operation of the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu,” it said in a statement.

“The Ministry also made specific requirements on the ceasing of all operations and events by the Consulate General,” it said.

