Charlize Theron’s Stunt Double Reveals the ‘Intense’ Feud Between Her and Tom Hardy

WENN

Dayna Grant claims she knew ‘from the get-go’ that things would be uncomfortable as there was tension between the two ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ stars ‘when we were doing the fight choreography.’

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy were infamously feuding during the filming of “Mad Max: Fury Road“. Now, Dayna Grant, who was Charlize’s stunt double in the movie, detailed the “intense” work environment in a new interview with Metro.

“It was really hard. It was hard because it was obviously I had to spend time with both of them and both of them didn’t want to be together,” Dayna said of the set atmosphere of the 2015 flick. “Usually Charlize would come in and they’d do scenes together, but they didn’t want to do scenes together, so I was put in her spot to always be with Tom. Tom’s double was always put with Charlize, so we actually worked with the opposite characters.”

Dayna claimed that she knew “from the get-go” that things would be uncomfortable. “We knew right from the get-go. We knew from the beginning that it was happening when we were doing the fight choreography… there was tension then,” she explained. “So we were told what was going on.”

She went on to say that everyone was told to try to make it work despite the beef between the two actors. “And we were just told to try and make it work as much as possible, which was challenging because usually you’re all in one big group and working together whereas we were kind of separated,” Dayana said.

Back in May, the cast of Charlize opened up to NY Times that the tension stemmed from their frustration over not fully understanding the film that was being made. “In retrospect, I didn’t have enough empathy to really, truly understand what [Tom] must have felt like to step into Mel Gibson‘s shoes,” Charlize shared.

“That is frightening! And I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other, ‘This is scary for you, and it’s scary for me, too. Let’s be nice to each other.’ In a weird way, we were functioning like our characters: Everything was about survival,” she added.