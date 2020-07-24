Chainlink Brings FX Rates Data From Top Korean Banks to DeFi By Cointelegraph

Chainlink Brings FX Rates Data From Top Korean Banks to DeFi
Chainlink (LINK) is integrating with CenterPrime to bring a foreign exchange, or FX, rate data feed from the Korean banks to the DeFi space.
CenterPrime, a Hyperledger based project, has access to the Korean open banking API that streams FX rate data from several local banks. According to CenterPrime’s press release, this is a major milestone for the Korean fintech space. They noted:
