Canberra Raiders confirm signing of Bulldogs star Corey Harawira-Naera

The Canberra Raiders have confirmed the signing of Bulldogs back-rower Corey Harawira-Naera.

The Bulldogs agreed to release the New Zealand International for the rest of the 2020 NRL season after he had his NRL deregistration overturned and finished serving a 10-game suspension for the pre-season Port Macquarie schoolgirl scandal in March also involving Jayden Okunbor.

Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor (Getty)

The Raiders will welcome Harawira-Naera for the remainder of his NRL contract, which will keep him in Canberra until the end of 2022.

“Corey is a very talented player who’s played representative football for New Zealand and we’re looking forward to having him join the club for the next two and half years,” Raiders CEO Don Furner said.

“He will join the squad for training once he’s been cleared by the Apollo committee and then its up to the coaching staff to work out when he may play his first game for the club.”

Harawira-Naera will commence training with the Raiders this week after he is cleared by the NRL’s Apollo committee.

The signing comes less than a week after the Bulldogs lured Raiders star Nick Cotric to Canterbury on a long-term deal starting in 2021 worth around $1.8 million over three years.