Cam’ron Slammed After Sharing Transphobic Post About Megan Thee Stallion

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Cam’ ron is facing the wrath of social media after he shared a transphobic post about the shooting incident between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Tory Lanez saw that dick and started shootn..IDC what no one say”, the post reads — implying that Meg is a man and that Lanez shot her because he was disgusted by her male genitalia.

Meg is definitely a woman.

Cam then captioned the post, “Ayoooo… Da net wins again ‍♂️.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR