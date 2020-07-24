Cam’ron Slammed After Sharing Transphobic Post About Megan Thee Stallion

Cam’ ron is facing the wrath of social media after he shared a transphobic post about the shooting incident between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Tory Lanez saw that dick and started shootn..IDC what no one say”, the post reads — implying that Meg is a man and that Lanez shot her because he was disgusted by her male genitalia.

Meg is definitely a woman.

Cam then captioned the post, “Ayoooo… Da net wins again ‍♂️.”

Podcaster Adam22 said recently that Lanez might have shot Megan in self-defense — but even if he were defending himself, there is no excuse for pulling a gun out on a woman and shooting her multiple times.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote on Instagram July 15.

Meg has repeatedly said that incident left her traumatized.

Fans did not think Cam’s joke was funny at all.