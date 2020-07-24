Broncos Darius Boyd back to fullback, says Johnathan Thurston and Paul Gallen.

Rugby league legends Johnathan Thurston and Paul Gallen have urged the Brisbane Broncos to move Darius Boyd back to fullback following a mixed performance from Anthony Milford.

The Broncos were thumped 46-8 by the Melbourne Storm on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium.

Brisbane have now only won just one game since the NRL resumed back in late May from its COVID-19 shutdown.

In a bid to spark something new, Broncos coach Anthony Seibold took Milford out of the halves and shifted him to fullback for tonight’s clash with the Storm.

But it was a mixed game from Milford who in defence misjudged a number of Storm kicks and finished the match with only 63 run metres while notching three missed tackles.

Thurston said after the match that to play fullback you need to be the “fittest” on the field while taking aim at Milford for appearing “lazy” on a couple of crucial moments in the match.

“There were some good efforts with the ball when he (Milford) got it,” Thurston told Nine’s Friday Night Knock Off.

“But to play fullback you need be the fittest ton the field. We see he has his hamstring strapped as well. There were a couple of lazy efforts I thought.

“That’s his first game back there at fullback and I think Seibold will persevere with him at the back, but he’s got a lot of work to do.”

Gallen said for the Broncos to have any chance at improving, Darius Boyd, who now plays in the centres, would need to move back to his original position of fullback where he played his best footy during his prime.

Boyd had been Brisbane’s number one choice at fullback until a dip in form last year forced Seibold to make changes.

“Me and JT both think Darius should be fullback,” Gallen said.

“If Darius is fullback, he’s not going to be what he was four or five years ago, but he’s going to be a better communicator in the defensive line.

“They’ve got to stop leaking so many points. How can they possibly win getting 40 plus points put on them each week?

“They need to toughen the defensive line. For me, it starts particularly on the defensive line, at fullback. He sets your defensive line.”

Thurston added: “He’s got so much experience there, playing that position over a number of years.”

“At one stage he was the best in the competition at doing that.

“He’s the most experienced as well. Him paying fullback defensively is going to help his young halves organise some plays around the ruck and edges.

“He has a great passing game, Darius. I think he needs to be the Broncos fullback.”

Broncos legend and board member, Darren Lockyer, admitted after the game his club is lacking communication on the defensive end.

Lockyer said Seibold will likely discuss a move back to fullback for Boyd over the weekend.

“First game back there for a while, he (Milford) was always going to be a little bit rusty in that position,” Lockyer said.

“All the points the boys brought up about Darius Boyd being a great communicator, at the moment that’s what the Broncos need defensively. They need to be a lot better and Darius has a lot of history playing in that No.1 position.

“I think the coach will have to sit down and review the game. He’s not going to make a decision tonight, but he will have a look at where we can do better.

“I’m sure the talk about Darius coming back to fullback will be discussed over the weekend.”