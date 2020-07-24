Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Hearing Gets Postponed After Hackers Accessed Online System

WENN

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles courts claims that ‘some media representatives were able to access’ LACourtConnect as the private July 22 hearing took place.

Britney Spears‘ conservatorship hearing has been shut down after hackers accessed the court’s digital video link system.

The pop star’s latest court date was scheduled for Wednesday (July 22), but reports suggest four individuals “illegally accessed” the proceedings online and refused to leave, according to The Blast sources.

The hackers were not authorized to listen to the private hearing, and the judge was forced to stop the proceedings and postpone them until August.

“LACourtConnect is not authorized for use by anyone other than litigants and attorneys and others involved in a case. It is not authorized for media use,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles courts told The Blast.

“We understand that some media representatives were able to access the system yesterday. The Court is preparing an advisory to clear up any misunderstanding or misinformation about the use of the remote appearance technology.”

According to reports, one of the hackers was a documentary filmmaker.

The “Toxic” singer is currently fighting to free herself from the conservatorship that has been hanging over her since a 2008 meltdown led to her father being put in charge of her financial and personal affairs.