Brian Austin Green Looks Unbothered as He Plays With Kids After Tina Louise Split

WENN/Instagram

The estranged husband of Megan Fox has reportedly called it quits with the Australian model, whom he started seeing last month amid his dating rumors with Courtney Stodden.

Brian Austin Green is enjoying his single life yet again following his split from Tina Louise. On the same day news broke that his relationship with the Australian model is over, pictures emerged of the actor hitting the beach with his kids.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum took his three youngest sons, Noah 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, whom he shares with his estranged wife Megan Fox, to the beach in Malibu on Wednesday, July 22. His latest failed romance didn’t seem to dampen his spirit as he was all smiles while playing with the boys in the water.

The 47-year-old actor went shirtless and only wore navy blue board shorts, baring his chiseled abs and tattooed chest. He also sported a watch and dark sunglasses while his face was adorned with his full beard.

Hours before the photos hit the web on Thursday, reports claimed that Brian and his girlfriend Tina Lousie have broken up after dating for only a month. According to TMZ, their short-lived romance ended this week and it was the Australian model’s decision.

The blonde beauty reportedly received a lot of social media hate from Megan and Brian’s fans. Sources said the bullying was disheartening and really affected her, which took a toll on their relationship, leading to their breakup.

Dishing on another factor in their split, Tina allegedly realized that Brian isn’t ready to settle down after separating from his wife Megan, while the 38-year-old model was looking for something more serious. The sources added that Brian had Tina over at his home and introduced her to his best friends, but things just didn’t work out for them.

Despite their split, they reportedly harbor no hard feelings for each other. They remain friendly and Tina still thinks Brian is a great guy going through a tough time who needs to focus on himself, so they decided to take a huge step back, the sources claimed.