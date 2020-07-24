Brandi Glanville Insists She’s Not Lying About Denise Richards Hookup Despite Denise’s Denial

WENN

Following a new episode of ‘RHOBH’, Denise denies the allegations in an interview with the Washington Post, insisting, ‘I did not have an affair. If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it.’

–

Brandi Glanville opened up about her alleged hookup with Denise Richards in a Wednesday, July 23 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“. During gathering at cast member Kyle Richards‘ home, she told other Housewives that she and Denise had a tryst while the latter is married to Aaron Phypers.

Brandi claimed that they “hit it off right away” and insinuated that Aaron knew about their relationship. “I had been out with her and Aaron and like, I knew that they have an understanding. Like, she could be with girls if she wanted to. And as long as, you know, it wasn’t with a guy. The first night we met, something happened,” the “Drinking and Tweeting” author said.

Recalling the time when she and Denise had a dinner, Brandi continued, “We completely click. We get absolutely wasted. We go to the restroom and all of a sudden we’re making out. But she wasn’t with, like, Aaron at that time. I was not expecting it. I was like, ‘I’ll go with it. I’m wasted. You’re pretty. Let’s do this.’ ”

Later, the 47-year-old shared that things escalated after Denise invited her to her set in Northern California to do her podcast. “I went and I was going to get my room. But Denise said, ‘No, just stay here. It’s fine. I’ll get you like a rollaway bed. You can stay in the room with us. There’s plenty of room.’ Her middle daughter was there with a friend and we did the podcast,” she said.

“That first night the girls were sleeping in a room downstairs at the door and Denise had a room upstairs. There was no rollaway bed conveniently. And so I just slept in the bed with Denise,” Brandi added. While nothing happened in the first night, Brandi claimed that in the second night they “got really drunk,” adding, “We were just so f***ed up and — just like, we kind of hooked up. We hooked up.”

However, the endeavor left Brandi disgusted because she felt like Denise made her like a cheater. “The next day she just said to me, she’s like, ‘No matter what you do, you can’t tell Aaron. He will kill me.’ I’m like, ‘What the f**k is happening right now?’ ”

After the episode aired, Denise denied the allegations in an interview with the Washington Post. “I did not have an affair,” she said in a story published Thursday. “There’s definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this ‘Housewives’ season, and that’s all I’ll say.”

Of Brandi’s claim that Denise and Aaron had an open marriage, she explained, “If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it.”

Brandi Glanville insisted she’s not lying about Denise Richards hookup claims.

Meanwhile, Brandi took to her Twitter account to once again say that she’s not lying. “Literally on both my boys lives I’m not f***ing lying ! Why don’t we ask our mutual agent !!???” she wrote, referring to her and ex-husband Eddie Cibrian‘s sons Mason (17) and Jake (13).