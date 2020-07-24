Brandi Glanville: Denise Richards’ Husband Was OK With Me Sleeping With Her!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville claimed that Denise Richards’s husband, Aaron Phypers, was ok with her sleeping with his wife.

“I had been out with her and Aaron and like, I knew that they have an understanding,” Brandi told Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp over sinner during the episode. “Like, she could be with girls if she wanted to. And as long as, you know, it wasn’t with a guy. The first night we met, something happened.”

