Brad Fittler confirms Panthers star Isaah Yeo ‘on the radar’ for NSW Origin debut

NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler has admitted that Penrith Panthers star Isaah Yeo could be in line for a representative selection this season.

Yeo has become a major cog in the Panthers’ team this season, with his versatility a large part of his appeal.

Fittler confirmed that Yeo’s ability to play multiple positions meant that he was “on the radar” in terms of Blues Origin selections.

Yeo was also heavily praised by league legend Andrew Johns, who called him a teammate everyone would love to play with.

Brad Fittler values Penrith Panthers star Isaah Yeo’s ability to play multiple positions (Getty)

“He’d be such a great teammate,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“These are the players everyone loves to play with because they never let you down, they’re always there. Every week he’s a 7.5-8/10.

“He seems a really popular guy at the club and he’d do anything for his teammates.

“It doesn’t matter what number is on his back, he would never ever let his team or his club down.