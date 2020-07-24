Bobby Shmurda Finally Getting Out – Early Release Due To COIVID!!

Bobby Shmurda has been locked away in prison for nearly six years, but MTO News has learned that the rapper is set to be released early, in as little as two weeks.

The Brooklyn rapper was set to be released from prison in December 2020, but because of the COVID-19 crisis is a prison, he will be released sooner.

On Bobby Shmurda’s website, there’s a mystery countdown set for August 4 for 8:00 p.m. ET. In the caption, it reads “how long can you wait?” Word on the street is that Bobby is set to be released to a halfway house on that date, and will be Livestreaming with fans.

Could we be seeing Bobby home in the next couple of weeks?

In 2016 Bobby pled guilty to murder conspiracy charges and accepted a 7-year deal that included time served. In an interview that same year, Bobby explained why he took a longer sentence. His answer was due to loyalty.

“I did it for Rowdy. They offered me five and offered Rowdy 12. They said the only way they’ll give him seven is if I took seven too. So, you know, I had to take one for the dawgs.”