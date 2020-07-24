Bobby Shmurda Finally Getting Out – Early Release Due To COIVID!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Bobby Shmurda has been locked away in prison for nearly six years, but MTO News has learned that the rapper is set to be released early, in as little as two weeks.

The Brooklyn rapper was set to be released from prison in December 2020, but because of the COVID-19 crisis is a prison, he will be released sooner. 

On Bobby Shmurda’s website, there’s a mystery countdown set for August 4 for 8:00 p.m. ET. In the caption, it reads “how long can you wait?” Word on the street is that Bobby is set to be released to a halfway house on that date, and will be Livestreaming with fans.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR