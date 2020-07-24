Blueberries Announces Call-in and Webcast Details for its Annual General and Special Meeting (“AGM”)

TORONTO, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the “Company” or “Blueberries“), a Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce call-in numbers and webcast link for the Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of Blueberries Medical Corp. (the “AGM”).

The AGM will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5C 1P1.

In response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors of Blueberries is advising shareholders not to attend the AGM in-person. After considering recent Provincial and Federal guidance regarding public gatherings and to proactively protect the health and well-being of Blueberries’ shareholders, employees, and service partners who participate in the AGM, the AGM will also be hosted in a virtual setting via webcast and teleconference.

In order to streamline the meeting process, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form mailed to them with the meeting materials. Comprehensive information with respect to how registered and beneficial shareholders may vote in advance of the meeting is available in Blueberries’ Management Information Circular, also filed on SEDAR.

The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the meeting is

1:00 pm, Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

The webcast and teleconference will allow shareholders to listen to the proceedings and ask questions verbally through the teleconference. Details for shareholders interested in calling-in to the meeting are below. Participants should login and/or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date and Time: Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time Shareholder Access: Call-in No.: 647-723-3984 Toll Free: 1-866-365-4406 (Canada/US)

018000125551 (Colombia) Access Code: 3616167#

Webcast: Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88129348804?pwd=M05BelRzUU9WM0ZvWWxYTGIvTVIzQT09

Following the formal proceedings of the AGM, management will provide a business update and presentation. All interested parties are invited to attend the AGM and participate in the management update.

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.blueberriesmed.com .

For more information, please contact:

Camilo Villalba, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Tel: +57 (313) 483 0131

Ian Atacan, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Tel: +1 (416) 562 3220

