‘Blindspot’ Spinoff in the Works? Patterson, Rich Dotcom in New Series

Blindspot‘s Patterson and Rich Dotcom are usually the ones solving puzzles — and yet, they created a new one in the show’s series finale.

During the NBC drama’s swan song on Thursday, the entire FBI team was dismissed from their roles at the bureau, prompting them to consider new lines of work. When Rich suggested going on an international search for a gold-making device that Isaac Newton allegedly created, Patterson was all in — and even Rich seemed to think their expedition would make a good Blindspot spinoff.

“My friend and I here are about to spin off into a grand series of primetime adventures that you really must see,” Rich hinted to another FBI employee, before getting interrupted by more pressing matters. And according to series creator Martin Gero, a Patterson and Rich-centric offshoot isn’t totally off the table.

“I would die to work with Ashley [Johnson] and Ennis [Esmer] again in any way,” Gero tells TVLine, when asked if Rich’s meta joke was hinting at a real spinoff. “If they ever said, ‘Hey, let’s do this,’ sign me up. I would figure it out. I’d figure out a way to make it happen.”

Though Gero wouldn’t confirm whether a spinoff has legitimately been discussed, he admitted that “we’re all needing a little Blindspot break for the moment.” But if the opportunity arose to bring back Patterson and Rich, he says “that would be a dream. They’re totally incredible, and I love those characters.”

Elsewhere in Blindspot‘s series finale, which averaged a “B+” from TVLine readers, Jane and Weller — spoiler alert! — successfully defused a ZIP bomb that Ivy Sands had planted in Times Square… only for the episode’s final scene to suggest that Jane died of ZIP poisoning after they saved New York City. (Read our full post mortem Q&A with Gero here.)