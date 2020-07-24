Blac Chyna: Kris Jenner Called Me Ghetto!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Blac Chyna has spoken out in support of parts of Kanye West’s epic rant this week — she seems to agree that Kris Jenner is manipulative and even says that Kris once called her “ghetto.”

“Chyna of course wants her daughter Dream’s ‘Uncle Kanye’ to get whatever help he needs,” her attorney, Lynne Ciani, told BOSSIP in a statement. “However, Chyna does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as ‘crazy’ as some people apparently would like to do.”

