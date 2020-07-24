Belgian Lufthansa subsidiary says reaches coronavirus bailout deal By

© . The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Belgium



BRUSSELS () – The Belgian subsidiary of Lufthansa (DE:) Brussels Airlines said on Friday it would get a 290 million euro loan from the Belgian government and a 170 million euro capital injection from its German owner.

“(The) Stabilization package enables Belgium’s home carrier to overcome the unprecedented crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and to create a sustainable future,” Brussels Airlines said in a statement.

“Lufthansa’s financial support allows Brussels Airlines to implement its turnaround plan and herewith to create a long-term and structurally profitable future for the company,” it said.

The airline added the entire package still needed government approvals in Germany and from the EU’s executive arm.