Baby drowns after falling into swimming pool in Majorca while parents went for nap

A baby boy has died after falling into a pool in Majorca while his horrified three-year-old brother looked on.

The 11-month-old had been taken outside to play by his sibling after their parents went for a nap on Sunday evening.

The youngster is then understood to have fallen into the water at the family home prompting his brother to race inside and raise the alarm.

The child’s parents jumped into the pool and pulled the lifeless baby out, El Diario de Mallorca reports.

An ambulance arrived a short later along with local police officers and the Spanish Civil Guard who escorted the family to hospital.

The baby was taken to the Son Espases Hospital where he was placed in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Tragically, the boy’s condition worsened and died on Monday, July 20.

It is currently unclear whether police are investigating the parents over the death of the baby.