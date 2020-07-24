Apple Providing U.S. Employees With Up to Four Hours Paid Time Off to Vote in November Election

Apple is providing all of its employees in the United States with up to four hours of paid time off to vote in the election that will take place on Tuesday, November 3, reports Bloomberg.

Apple today sent out a memo to employees announcing the policy, which applies to retail employees and hourly workers.

“For retail team members and hourly workers across the company, if you’re scheduled to work this Election Day, we’ll be providing up to four hours of paid time off if you need it to get to the polls,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people, told staff. “If they choose, our teams can also use this time to volunteer as an election worker at one of your local polling stations.”

Other tech companies like Twitter, Uber, and Lyft, are providing employees with time off for voting, as are many other major companies with a full list available on the Time to Vote website.