Apple honors late Congressman John Lewis with documentary profit donations to civil rights efforts

John Lewis: Good Trouble, the documentary detailing the life and work of the late civil rights leader and US Congressman has been available since early July. Now Apple has announced that it will be donating its profits from the documentary to the National Civil Rights Museum as well as the National Museum of African American History and Culture to honor Lewis’ legacy.

In tribute to the life and legacy of civil rights hero and US Congressman John Lewis, Apple will donate its portion of the proceeds from the documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

“Representative John Lewis’s life and example compel each of us to continue the fight for racial equity and justice,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. “This film celebrates his undeniable legacy, and we felt it fitting to support two cultural institutions that continue his mission of educating people everywhere about the ongoing quest for equal rights.”

Lewis was one of the ‘Big Six‘ civil rights leaders who were responsible for the famous March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. This was where Martin Luther King Jr gave his groundbreaking I Have a Dream speech, which resulted in the outlawing of racial segregation in the US. Lewis also led the Selma to Montgomery marches where armed Alabama police attacked the unarmed protestors, including Lewis himself, in an incident that became known as Bloody Sunday. Lewis was elected to Congress in 1986 and served 17 terms. He received many honors during his life, including 50 honorary degrees, the Dole Leadership Prize, Four Freedoms Award, Golden Plate Award, John Heinz Award, Justice For All Award, Liberty Medal, Presidential Medal of Freedom, Profile in Courage Award, Spingarn Medal, Wallenberg Medal, and the Walter P. Reuther Humanitarian Award. When he attended President Obama’s inauguration, the president presented him with a photo of the event inscribed ‘Because of you, John.’

You can rent John Lewis: Good Trouble through the Apple TV app as well as other services if you haven’t gotten a chance to watch it.

The memorial service for John Lewis is set for Monday, July 27 which incidentally has postponed a Congressional hearing that Apple CEO Tim Cook was set to testify at.

This is the latest effort from Apple to support racial justice and equity after establishing a $100 million initiative.

Here’s the summary of the documentary:

Using interviews and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. Using present-day interviews with Lewis, now 80 years old, Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figure prominently in his life.

