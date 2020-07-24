Apple has started making its flagship iPhone 11 at the Foxconn plant near Chennai, the first time its manufactured a top-of-the-line model in India (Writankar Mukherjee/The Economic Times)

Writankar Mukherjee / The Economic Times:
Apple has started making its flagship iPhone 11 at the Foxconn plant near Chennai, the first time its manufactured a top-of-the-line model in India — The company hasn’t cut prices as it also sells iPhone 11 handsets made in China in India but industry executives said that could be an option later on.
