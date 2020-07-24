Anurag Kashyap Reveals he Tried to Sort Things Between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu

Kangana Ranaut’s recent interview to a news channel has sparked off a series of controversies due to the claims she made on nepotism and other issues in Bollywood. She called actresses like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker B-grade actresses. And that outraged people in the industry. Taapsee and Swara however appeared nonchalant. Though they did take to the social media to make fun of Kangna’s statements.

During a recent interview, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared details about his last interaction with the actress. Kashyap revealed that Kangana was hurt by a clip of him and Taapsee Pannu laughing at a joke about her. Anurag called Kangana to sort things out since they were friends but things didn’t go as planned. He said, “Taapsee is also a friend and I said that two friends are there and why are they saying things to each other… I called her (Kangana) and asked her and she put the whole conversation on social media and I was just there like a friend trying to sort things out.