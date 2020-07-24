Anthony Seibold urges Brisbane Broncos fans to ‘stick solid’ with players despite thumping

Embattled Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has urged fans to “stick solid” with his players, despite yet another heavy defeat, this time at the hands of Melbourne.

Seibold’s men put in a much better effort this week, compared to last week’s 48-0 defeat, but conceded 32 unanswered second-half points to go down 46-8 to the Storm.

Following the loss, Seibold launched a passionate defence of his playing group, urging fans that may be frustrated with the run of losses to give the young stars time to grow.

When asked if he would buy a ticket to watch the team play if he was a Broncos fan, Seibold’s answer was telling.

Brisbane players look to the heavens after conceding yet another try in the heavy loss to Melbourne (Getty)

“Of course, because if you’re a fan and a supporter you’ve got to stick solid through the poor times and this is a poor time for our club,” he said.

“The club has had plenty of good times, but this is a real challenge at the moment.

“One thing I do know is the group I’ve got they’ll get better, I’m optimistic about them getting better.

“You can all see that we’ve got a lot of guys at the beginning of their career and they’re going to get better, but they’ve got to get games into them.

Broncos players mob Herbie Farmworth after his first-half try (Getty)

“If I’m a Broncos supporter, stick solid with these guys. It’s challenging at the moment but they’re trying their best, sometimes people don’t think they are, but they do work hard in training.

“They’re taking some big lessons on the field at the moment and we’ve just got to find a way to support them and challenge them and get better, but stick solid.”

Despite the defeat, Seibold praised the effort shown by his team, particularly early, where it briefly led the Storm 8-6.

“This week’s effort to last week’s effort was chalk and cheese,” he said.

The Broncos fought valiantly but were overpowered by a rampant Storm side in the second half (Getty)

“Any criticism that came our way last week was deserved. The scoreline got away from us in the second half, but I think everyone can see that there was a whole heap of effort tonight.

“The guys came with the right attitude. As far as criticism is concerned, it’s sport and we’re passionate about it, it’s challenging for the locker room at the moment but we’ve just got to stick together and stick solid.”

Despite his side’s second-last position on the NRL ladder, Seibold said he had not given up hope of making a finals appearance.

“We won’t lose belief in making the finals until we can’t,” he said.

“There’s an old saying, ‘Where there’s life, there’s hope’. While we’re still breathing and still a chance of making it, we’ll do our best.”