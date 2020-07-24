An aging Canada can’t afford to have women out of the labour force

Article content continued

Tiff Macklem, the Bank of Canada governor, acknowledged this month that the “burden of this challenge falls disproportionately on women” not because it is the politically correct thing to say, but because an economy that doesn’t fully engage half of its population will generate significantly less economic output.

Counterintuitively, that would put upward pressure on interest rates because we’d be less able to create faster growth without stoking inflation, which is what guides the central bank’s decisions about where to set borrowing costs.

“It is imperative that this proves a short-term diversion,” Royal Bank’s Dawn Desjardins, Carrie Freestone and Naomi Powell said in their report, referring to the sudden gap between the involvement of men and women in the economy.

This gap was already too wide before the crisis, especially since an aging economy like Canada needs to maximize all the resources that it has.

But at least we know what to do about it, thanks to Quebec’s policy of heavily subsidized daycare. The program, which has been in place since the late 1990s, had essentially closed the gap between the participation rates between men and women aged 25 to 54 at around 90 per cent ahead of the current recession.

No other province comes close, and no other province does anywhere near as much to lower the cost of child care, although British Columbia is headed in that direction.

“The challenge of child care, it’s a total nightmare,” said Vicki Saunders, the founder of SheEO, a Toronto-based venture that backs women-led startups. “It’s just so painful for women entrepreneurs who are at home, or women who are working from home, just that extra workload.”