Adrienne Bailon On Not Posting About Tamar Braxton: Not Everything Is For Instagram!!

The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon was called out by fans for sending her well-wishes to friend, Tamar Braxton, after Tamar was admitted to hospital for allegedly overdosing on her medication in a suicide attempt.

“I just think, for me, everything isn’t for Instagram, everything isn’t for social media. Even when we’re talking about my baby journey, yeah I’ll say it if we’re here on a live and I feel comfortable saying that, but I also think it’s important to know real life is so much more important than social media,” she said directly to the camera.

“For me, I hold myself to a higher standard in real life than I do on social media,” she continued. “So I absolutely wanna encourage people to pay for her. In real life, that’s what I’m doing.”

“So I think when it comes to posting things on social media, if you want to bring awareness to something you feel is not being seen, 100%,” Adrienne added. “But at the same time, that’s a really delicate situation and I absolutely think we all should be praying for her, but not praying for her on social media posts. Pray for her in real life. That, to me, is important. Reaching out to somebody in real life is important.”

Is she right?