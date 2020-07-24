Adrienne Bailon On Not Posting About Tamar Braxton: Not Everything Is For Instagram!!

The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon was called out by fans for sending her well-wishes to friend, Tamar Braxton, after Tamar was admitted to hospital for allegedly overdosing on her medication in a suicide attempt.

“I just think, for me, everything isn’t for Instagram, everything isn’t for social media. Even when we’re talking about my baby journey, yeah I’ll say it if we’re here on a live and I feel comfortable saying that, but I also think it’s important to know real life is so much more important than social media,” she said directly to the camera.

