Adam Levine Slams ‘War on Marijuana’ Due to Racial Bias in Maroon 5’s ‘Nobody’s Love’ Video

The band call for the end of ‘war on marijuana’ because they believe it failed to reduce the marijuana use and, instead, it’s carried out with ‘staggering racial bias.’

–

Maroon 5‘s music video for their new single “Nobody’s Love” ends with a message about ending the “war on marijuana.”

The band dropped their new video on Thursday (23Jul20), which features frontman Adam Levine rolling and smoking a joint.

At the end of the video, a message from the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) is shown, which reads, “It’s time to end the War on Marijuana. The aggressive enforcement of marijuana possession laws needlessly ensnares hundreds of thousands of people into the criminal justice system and wastes billions of taxpayers’ dollars.”

“What’s more, it is carried out with staggering racial bias. Despite being a priority for police departments nationwide, the War on Marijuana has failed to reduce marijuana use and availability and diverted resources that could be better invested in our communities.”





In a statement, Maroon 5 and Interscope Records said they would be making a donation to Southern California’s ACLU branch.

The video for “Nobody’s Love” was helmed by “Wedding Crashers” director David Dobkin, who has frequently collaborated with Maroon 5 over the years. It was shot on an Apple iPhone, and features Levine as the sole member of the group shown in the video.