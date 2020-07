“Legend Peter O’Toole was nominated EIGHT times and never won. He was given an Honorary Oscar in 2002, which he initially tried to turn down, writing to the Academy that he was ‘still in the game’ and would like more time to ‘win the lovely bugger outright.’ He was nominated a final time in 2007, but STILL didn’t win, losing to Forest Whitaker, and then died in 2013. The man was done dirty.”

–indy1989