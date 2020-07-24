Abhishek Sharma on the Challenges his Film Ray with John Abraham will Face in COVID Times

The lockdown has put the film industry in a fix. Shooting schedules of films have all gone haywire. The release of movies has been stalled. The industry is facing a loss of several thousand crores. One such film which has been indefinitely delayed is Abhishek Sharma’s next titled Ray.

The film stars John Abraham. This is the second time the two are collaborating on a project. Their first film together was Parmanu. Speaking to a leading daily, Abhishek Sharma says that Ray is set in a different space and he was excited to start work on it. He says, “I had a great experience while working with John. Ray is a special film and is an attempt at exploring a new genre. It is a contemporary (movie) that is not set in Mumbai.”

Talking about the challenges he’s going to face in these COVID times, he says, “John Abraham is yet to work on Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2. Hence, we are taking baby steps. Also, now we face a fresh challenge. There are guidelines that must be followed. We are figuring out how we can make a film in a world with COVID-19, without making the film too expensive. Making a film in the stipulated budget while following guidelines is a task.”