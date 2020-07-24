A look at Randonautica, an app that generates random coordinates that users can explore, and has been downloaded 6M times since the beginning of April (Kaitlyn Tiffany/The Atlantic)

Kaitlyn Tiffany / The Atlantic:
A look at Randonautica, an app that generates random coordinates that users can explore, and has been downloaded 6M times since the beginning of April — It took me a week to find a plastic water bottle full of what could only be pee. — That was after the abandoned house taped off …
