21 Chunky Highlights That 2000s Girls Used To Love

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Two words: Kelly Clarkson.

From bold stripes to colorful streaks, chunky highlights were one of the most popular 2000s hair trends. Celebs went ALL out on this color trend, so here are 21 looks that we’ll never forget.

1.

Kelly Clarkson’s iconic blonde highlights


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2.

Beyoncé’s more subtle but still chunky highlights


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

3.

Lindsay Lohan’s memorable streaks in Freaky Friday

4.

Atomic Kitten’s highlights


Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

5.

Especially Liz McClarnon’s


Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

6.

Victoria Beckham’s two-toned ‘do


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images


7.

Jessica Simpson’s funky bob


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

8.

JoJo’s memorable streaks


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

9.

Nadine Coyle’s bleached tresses

10.

Rihanna’s black and blond moment


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

11.

And her subtle color moment


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

12.

Avril Lavigne’s hot pink side chunk


Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

13.

All of Victoria Justice’s — aka Lola’s — colorful highlights in Zoey 101

14.

And Kelly Rowland’s red streaks

15.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s signature blonde highlights

16.

Fergie’s platinum stripes


Michael Buckner / Getty Images

17.

Ashley Tisdale’s brunette and blonde combo


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

18.

Miley Cyrus’ caramel look


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

And we CAN’T forget the lowlights:

19.

Like Avril Lavigne’s black streaks


Donald Weber / Getty Images

20.

Nicole Richie’s multicolored strands


Peter Kramer / Getty Images, Getty Images


21.

And, of course, Christina Aguilera’s iconic color


Scott Gries / Getty Images


