21 Chunky Highlights That 2000s Girls Used To Love

Two words: Kelly Clarkson.
From bold stripes to colorful streaks, chunky highlights were one of the most popular 2000s hair trends. Celebs went ALL out on this color trend, so here are 21 looks that we’ll never forget.
1.
Kelly Clarkson’s iconic blonde highlights
2.
Beyoncé’s more subtle but still chunky highlights
3.
Lindsay Lohan’s memorable streaks in Freaky Friday
4.
Atomic Kitten’s highlights
5.
Especially Liz McClarnon’s
6.
Victoria Beckham’s two-toned ‘do
7.
Jessica Simpson’s funky bob
8.
JoJo’s memorable streaks
9.
Nadine Coyle’s bleached tresses
10.
Rihanna’s black and blond moment
11.
And her subtle color moment
12.
Avril Lavigne’s hot pink side chunk
13.
All of Victoria Justice’s — aka Lola’s — colorful highlights in Zoey 101
14.
And Kelly Rowland’s red streaks
15.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s signature blonde highlights
16.
Fergie’s platinum stripes
17.
Ashley Tisdale’s brunette and blonde combo
18.
Miley Cyrus’ caramel look
And we CAN’T forget the lowlights:
19.
Like Avril Lavigne’s black streaks
20.
Nicole Richie’s multicolored strands
21.
And, of course, Christina Aguilera’s iconic color
