1980s Stars Sheila E & El Debarge Met Up – Here Are Pics!!

Yesterday MTO News learned that Sheila E and El Bebarge met up outside of the KTLA studios in Los Angeles. The two 1980s superstars decided to take a pic together.

Sheila, 62, looked amazing. And El Debarge, 59, looked well – interesting.

Here’s the pic:

Sheila E is a percussionist, singer, author, and actress. She began her career in the mid-1970s as a percussionist and singer for The George Duke Band. After leaving the group in 1983, Sheila began a successful solo career, starting with her critically acclaimed debut album, which included the career-defining song, “The Glamorous Life”.

She became a mainstream solo star in 1985 following the success of the singles, “The Belle of St. Mark”, “Sister Fate”, and “A Love Bizarre” with the last becoming one of her signature songs. She is commonly referred to as The Queen of Percussion.

El Debarge is a singer-songwriter, musician and producer. He was the focal point and primary lead singer of the family group DeBarge. Popular songs led by El DeBarge include “Time Will Reveal”, “Stay with Me”, “All This Love”, and “Rhythm of the Night”.

As a solo artist, he is best known for his unique high tenor register, strong falsetto and hits like “Who’s Johnny” and “Love Always”. He’s also collaborated with artists such as Dionne Warwick, Al Green, Lalah Hathaway, Tone Loc, Babyface, Faith Evans, Quincy Jones, Fourplay, and DJ Quik.[1] DeBarge is a five time Grammy Award nominee