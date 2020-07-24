18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
Here’s what some of your favorite Hollywood stars have been up to this week:
1.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reunited and it felt so good.
2.
Madison Bailey announced Outer Banks is returning for Season 2.
3.
Taylor Swift dropped a surprise new album called Folklore.
4.
Mj Rodriguez showed off her love.
5.
Leslie Jordan recreated an adorable baby photo of himself.
6.
Kerry Washington reminisced about what her summers used to be like.
7.
Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday.
11.
Drake continued to live his best life during the pandemic.
12.
Ciara found new ways to accentuate her baby bump…
13.
…and so did Katy Perry, with her crop top.
15.
Tiffany Haddish debuted her bald beauty.
16.
Noah Centineo revealed he’s moving to New York.
17.
Kacey Musgraves showed fans how to deliver a simple “soft serve.”
18.
And Martha Stewart taught the girls how to SERVE on a silver platter.
