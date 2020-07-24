10,000 Antminers Go ‘Missing’ in Latest Chapter of Bitmain Power Saga By Cointelegraph

10,000 Antminers Go ‘Missing’ in Latest Chapter of Bitmain Power Saga
In the ongoing power struggle at cryptocurrency mining giant Bitmain, not only have accusations of “illegal power seizures” made headlines, but now the physical theft of mining hardware as well.
A new post on Bitmain-owned Antminer’s WeChat channel alleges that former Bitmain staff have “illegally moved” 10,000 Antiminer (BTC) mining rigs from a company-owned facility in Mongolia.
