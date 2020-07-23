Zion Williamson could still make re-opening night of NBA season | NBA News

Zion Williamson could still make re-opening night of the NBA season.



Live NBA: Utah @ New Orleans





Thursday 30th July 11:30pm



The New Orleans Pelicans said on Wednesday that Williamson, who left the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World last week, is being tested daily for the coronavirus and continues showing negative results.

If that continues, Williamson may have to quarantine for only four days when he returns to the team.

And if that return comes in the next few days, that means he could still have a shot of playing when New Orleans face Utah on July 30, live on , in the first of the 88 seeding games at Disney.

While there is no current timetable for his return to campus, he fully intends to rejoin the team, the Pelicans said in a statement. Per NBA protocol, his quarantine period will be determined upon his return.

The minimum quarantine Williamson would have to serve for leaving, even though he was officially excused, is the four-day option.



















3:02



Check out Zion Williamson’s best plays from the 2019-20 NBA season so far



The rookie left the team to tend to an urgent family matter, the Pelicans said.

The former Duke star has played in 19 games this season, averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. He also missed the actual opening night of the season, when New Orleans played the first game of this 2019-20 campaign in Toronto against the reigning NBA champion Raptors.

“He is testing every day,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “So, obviously if he is testing every day, he is trying to come back. That’s pretty simple.”

Want to watch the NBA but don’t have ? Get the Action and Arena pack, click here.