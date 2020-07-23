Your Thursday Briefing

U.S. awards $2 billion contract for vaccine doses
As nations around the world race to lock up coronavirus vaccines even before they are ready, the Trump administration announced a nearly $2 billion contract with Pfizer and a German biotechnology company for 100 million doses.
No vaccine has yet been developed, and it is not clear whether the Pfizer version will work. But if the vaccine being produced by Pfizer and BioNTech proves to be safe and effective in clinical trials, the companies say they could manufacture those first 100 million doses by the end of the year.
The contract is part of the White House’s effort to drastically shorten the to manufacture and distribute a working vaccine. Europe has a parallel effort underway.
Another mission to Mars
It’s the summer of the Red Planet: China is preparing to launch an orbiter, a lander and a rover to Mars, perhaps as soon as today.
Beijing is eager to show that it can manage complex interplanetary missions. Landing on Mars is a feat that only the U.S. and the Soviet Union have achieved before.
The Chinese attempt would follow the successful launch of a spacecraft built by the United Arab Emirates, which took off on Monday from Japan. A third mission — NASA’s Perseverance rover — is scheduled to launch next week.
The three are taking advantage of the brief window every 26 months or so when Earth and Mars are closer than usual. If all take off successfully, they should arrive at Mars in February.
If you have 9 minutes, this is worth it
A global fashion name, caught in the virus vortex
Diane von Furstenberg’s glamorous personal brand has masked the fact that her fashion line had been losing money for years.
Snapshot: Above, demolition work at the Bui Chu Cathedral in Vietnam. The 135-year-old church, considered by many an architectural gem, is being destroyed to make room for a bigger cathedral despite last-ditch efforts to save it.
Back to work, briefly: Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain who retired from public life in 2017, briefly stepped back into his life of royal duty to hand over a role he has held for nearly seven decades. Philip bestowed on Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the post of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, the British Army’s largest infantry regiment.
Liverpool celebrates: Fans were not allowed inside to watch Liverpool’s players lift the Premier League trophy, but the show that took place was still joyful.
In memoriam: Tony Elliott, who started the Out global publishing empire in his mother’s London kitchen in 1968, died on July 16 in London at age 73. “His thing was, ‘I had one idea, but it was a good one,’” his widow said.
What we’re reading: This commentary in MEL on the lip-biting selfies of Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of “Hamilton.” Taylor Lorenz, a Styles reporter, calls it “an astute critique of the lip bite as a selfie pose and a great explanation of a meme that’s become inescapable on TikTok this week. And yes, there’s already a Lin-Manuel Miranda lip-bite face mask.”
Now, a break from the news
Cook: This sheet-pan fish with chard and spicy red pepper relish combines a piquant, fiery relish with a tender white fish and leafy greens for an easy meal.
Watch: A soundstage production from Erykah Badu and a Norah Jones “mini-concert” are on our list of the best virtual concerts online.
Read: The latest crop of horror fiction includes “Malorie” — Josh Malerman’s sequel to “Bird Box” — as well as “Mexican Gothic,” “Wonderland” and more.
We may be venturing outside, but we're still spending lots of indoors. At Home has our full collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do to make it fun.
And now for the Back Story on …
Playtime, when the virus is the bad guy
For adults, the pandemic upended life. But children are adaptable. Our Parenting site took a look at how kids are making the coronavirus part of playtime. Here’s an edited excerpt:
Nicole Campoy Jackson said her 4-year-old son, Finn, was planning what he calls a “Goodbye Germs” party, an all-out celebration of when the pandemic has passed. “We have our menu. He wants to have pizza. And anytime I get something new that’s really good,” said Ms. Jackson, who lives in Santa Monica, Calif., “if it’s something delicious, he’ll say ‘Oh, we gotta save this for the ‘Goodbye Germs’ party.’”
Finn and his mother also pass the — and these days, there’s a lot of it — by doing what we all want to do from to : closing the windows and screaming at the top of their lungs. “We get really loud and angry and we point to a window and yell, ‘Germs, you get outta here!’” Ms. Jackson said.
Taking out frustrations about the virus by incorporating it into a make-believe world is something Jacob Krantz, 3, and his mother, Jessica, have also embraced. The two recently joined forces as The Incredibles — mother as Elastigirl, son as Dash — attacking a supervillain known as the coronavirus.
“That day, just out of the blue, he was like, ‘Let’s go save the world, we’re going to kill coronavirus,’” Ms. Krantz said. Jacob announced his plans by saying, “First we kill the virus, then we kill the germs, then we kill the colds.”
Sandra Russ, a professor and psychologist, said studies had shown children in pediatric hospitals who incorporate their experience into play — by performing “surgery” on their stuffed animals, for example — experience less anxiety than those who do not.
“For most kids, this is a healthy and normal way for them to deal with scary things that are going on in their world,” she said. “This is the new monster.”
• named Meredith Kopit Levien, chief operating officer, as its next chief executive, succeeding Mark Thompson.