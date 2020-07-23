Yankees and Nationals Take a Knee for #BLM Ahead of MLB Season Opener

RELATED STORIES

All of the players from both teams in Major League Baseball’s season opener — the New York Yankees and host the Washington Nationals — took a knee on Thursday night before the game, to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.

Both teams, as they knelt, held a long black ribbon while a BLM video made by The Players Alliance played on the Jumbotron. The teams then stood for the national anthem. (Watch video below.)

The dramatically striking moment aired on ESPN, which is broadcasting the delayed and truncated MLB season’s first two games, with San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers stepping up to the plate around 7 pm PT.

Also ahead of the Opening Day match-up, immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci — a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force — took the mound at Nationals Park to lob out the first pitch. (It went wildly wide, prompting at least one person on Twitter to remark, “Of course Dr. Fauci didn’t want anyone to catch anything.”)